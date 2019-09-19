(Bloomberg) -- Diego Piacentini, a longtime Amazon.com Inc. executive, is joining KKR & Co. as a senior adviser.

The former senior vice president of the retail giant will advise the investment firm on technology, media and telecommunication activities globally, according to a statement.

Piacentini, who had been a top lieutenant of Jeff Bezos, took a two-year leave from Amazon to work for the Italian government and lead its digital transformation. His 16-year Amazon career ended in August 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Diego has an outstanding track record of leadership in business and government and we’re thrilled that we will be able to benefit from his expertise, particularly as it relates to the technology sector where we are deeply invested and continue to expand our activities across the U.S., Europe and Asia,” KKR’s co-chief operating officers, Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, said in the statement.

Before Piacentini joined Amazon in 2000, he was head of Apple Inc.’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

