(Bloomberg) -- Terence Lee, KKR & Co.’s managing director for Asia Pacific, has resigned from the buyout firm after 10 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lee, who is based in Singapore, led the firm’s technology, media, and telecommunications private equity and growth equity investments in Southeast Asia. Following his departure, he has also stepped down from the boards of companies where he represented KKR, said one the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private.

Prior to his resignation, Lee sat on the boards of companies including Voyager Innovations Inc. in the Philippines, PropertyGuru Ltd. in Singapore, Gojek in Indonesia, and Weststar Aviation Services Sdn. in Malaysia, according to the company’s website. He also served as a member of the firm’s global impact investment committee.

Lee, a graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, joined KKR in 2010. He was previously with CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific in Singapore. He also had a stint in investment banking with Morgan Stanley in the city-state, and equity research and analysis with Lehman Brothers in New York.

A representative from KKR declined to comment. Lee couldn’t immediately be reached via his mobile.

