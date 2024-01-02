KKR-Backed BrightSpring Is First to File in 2024 for Major IPO

(Bloomberg) -- BrightSpring Health Services Inc. filed for a US initial public offering on the first business day of the New Year, listing a phalanx of Wall Street’s biggest banks in its plans.

The home and community-based health-care services provider backed by KKR & Co. was planning to seek to raise $1 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported in September. Tuesday’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission doesn’t include proposed terms of the offering, which would be disclosed in a subsequent filing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, Bank of America Group Corp., Guggenheim Securities and Leerink Partners are listed in the top tier of underwriters for the listing. Six other banks and KKR itself are also listed in the filing.

KKR bought BrightSpring in 2019 and merged it with PharMerica Corp. to create a diversified health-care platform with comprehensive care capabilities across clinical, pharmacy and non-clinical support services. In a statement at the time, KKR said that the merged company had combined revenue of about $4.5 billion.

BrightSpring, based in Louisville, Kentucky, filed for an IPO publicly in October 2021 and had planned to list later that year. Faced with a souring market for new listings, it put its plans on hold and then withdrew its filing.

BrightSpring had a net loss of about $150 million on revenue of $6.45 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to the filing. After the IPO, BrightSpring will be controlled by KKR and an affiliate of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

The company plans for its shares to trade on the the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BTSG.

