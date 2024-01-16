(Bloomberg) -- BrightSpring Health Services Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $1.36 billion in an initial public offering and a sale of convertible securities.

The community-based health-care services provider backed by KKR & Co. plans to market 53.3 million shares for $15 to $18 each to raise about $960 million at the top end of that range, according to a filing on Wednesday that confirmed a Bloomberg News report.

The listing could value Louisville, Kentucky-based BrightSpring at as much as $3.1 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. The IPO is set to price on Jan. 25, with trading to begin the following day, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

BrightSpring is concurrently seeking to raise $400 million from a sale of 8 million tangible equity units, or mandatory convertible securities, at a fixed price of $50 each, the filing shows.

The IPO marks the beginning of KKR’s potential exit from the health-care services provider, in which it invested back in 2019. BrightSpring filed for an IPO in October 2021 and had planned to list later that year. Faced with a souring market for new listings, it withdrew that filing. It filed again on Jan. 2 of this year.

A representative for BrightSpring declined to comment on the IPO timing.

The IPO market, which suffered a second slow year in a row, is showing some early signs of recovery. The first notable IPO of the year — homebuilder Smith Douglas Homes Corp. — rose 14% in its trading debut last week, with dozens of IPO-bound companies looking for the market to improve.

BrightSpring intends to grant underwriters the option to purchase an additional 15% of the base deal for both the common stock and tangible equity unit offerings.

It said in its preliminary listing document that it plans to use proceeds from the IPO to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., KKR, Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, Bank of America Corp., Guggenheim Securities and Leerink Partners, according to the filings. The company plans for its shares to trade on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BTSG.

(Updates with valuation and IPO timing in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.