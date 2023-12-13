(Bloomberg) -- Office space provider The Executive Centre has increased its planned loan deal to $280 million, with the proceeds for refinancing debt and capital expenditure.

The company, acquired by a KKR & Co Inc. and Tiga Investments Pte Ltd-led consortium in 2021, initially planned to borrow $235 million. The amount has now risen by $45 million, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Syndication of the deal is expected to close by the end of this year, they said.

Although several shared office-space firms have stumbled after the pandemic upended working habits and WeWork filed for bankruptcy, The Executive Centre intends to open seven new sites with a total of 2,100 work stations across Asia and the Middle East next year.

One of the top projects will be in a 47-floor building in central Singapore, founder and Chief Executive Officer Paul Salnikow told Bloomberg in an interview, confirmed on Dec. 13. The firm is also looking to grow in India.

“Superficially the product is the same, but the approach is very different,” the CEO said of what sets his company apart from WeWork. “Our growth has been client demand led. So where we see where clients come to us and say, we need more space, that’s where we grow.”

Others in the sector are also upbeat. Blackstone Inc. has built the largest flexible office brand in London’s central districts, and the firm’s head of European real estate, James Seppala, said a bounceback in demand after the pandemic gave him confidence in the prospects of the business.

As for The Executive Centre, its CEO said that in places like Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East, growth stems from companies needing office space quickly as they expand their operations.

In markets like Hong Kong and China, clients choose a co-working spaces because they’re cautious, Salnikow said.

That way, “they can then continue to operate, but with a certain degree more flexibility,” he said.

