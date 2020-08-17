(Bloomberg) -- Envision Healthcare Corp., one of the biggest private equity-backed medical staffing companies, reported another quarter of losses as it deals with continued pressures from the pandemic.

The firm, owned by KKR & Co., posted a 39% decline in sales for the second quarter, excluding grants like CARES Act funds it received to help it deal with the virus, according to people with knowledge of the results. Factoring in roughly $106 million in grant funds, sales declined about 34% during the period, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter.

Envision reported further losses across its care units as many patients avoided visiting doctors even for mandatory care during the Covid-19 outbreak. Volumes decreased 33.1% while physician service sales fell 29.6% compared to the same period a year ago, the people said. Same contracts decreased 23% while new contracts increased 2.9% year-over-year, they added.

Representatives for Envision and KKR declined to comment.

Like Blackstone Group Inc.-backed Team Health, Envision faced steep losses as physicians across the country deferred elective procedures during lockdowns and saw appointments canceled in staggering numbers.

Positive Earnings

Envision, which has more than $7 billion of debt, saw a key measure of earnings turn positive in the second quarter, said the people. It posted $227 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization, a 1.9% increase compared to $223 million a year earlier, said the people. The firm estimated the coronavirus pandemic cost it $166 million of earnings.

The company amassed its debt load through years of acquisitions. KKR bought the firm in 2018 for more than $9 billion, including debt, in one of the largest health-care buyouts ever.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Envision ended the second quarter with $992.5 million of cash on its balance sheet, including $27 million of restricted cash, the people said. Year-to-date free cash flow was $310.7 million for the period, they add. Its $1 billion of bonds due 2026 were trading around 43 cents on the dollar as of Aug. 10, according to Trace bond trading data.

A private call with investors to discuss the company’s second quarter results is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in New York.

