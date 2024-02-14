KKR-Backed Hyperoptic Said to Seek Up to £500 Million of Capital

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. fiber-optic network Hyperoptic Ltd. is seeking to raise about £400 million ($502 million) to £500 million of fresh capital to fund its expansion as competition heats up, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The fiber network provider, which is backed by KKR & Co., is sounding out investors for the fundraising, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as the size and time line could change, the people added. Representatives for Hyperoptic and KKR declined to comment.

Private equity firms and infrastructure funds have poured billions of pounds into companies like Hyperoptic that build fiber networks to rival Openreach, the UK’s only national wholesale broadband network, owned by BT Group Plc.

CityFibre, backed by Antin Infrastructure Partners, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Interogo Holding, as well as Warburg Pincus LLC-owned Commmunity Fibre are also competing in this so-called AltNet space.

Founded in 2011, Hyperoptic works with more than 250 property developers across the country, offering broadband services to over 60 cities and towns, according to its website.

KKR bought a majority stake in Hyperoptic in 2019 without disclosing the deal terms.

