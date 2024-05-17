May 17, 2024
KKR-Backed Pipeline Sounds Out Potential $2.9 Billion Bond Sale
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Coastal GasLink LP, a pipeline project in Western Canada, is talking to investors about a possible jumbo high-grade bond sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
The transaction for the Calgary-based company, which is operated by TC Energy Corp., may be as large as C$4 billion ($2.9 billion), said the people, speaking on condition they not be identified because the matter is still private. The lower end of the range being discussed is C$3 billion, they said.
The deal may take place in early June and will be part of the Canadian pipeline company’s C$9 billion fixed-income financing plan, the people said. The offering will likely include multiple tranches, including an amortizing bond, they added.
TC Energy did not comment.
KKR & Co. and Alberta Investment Management Corp. own a 65% stake in Coastal GasLink. TC Energy owns the other 35%. The natural gas pipeline supplies the Shell-led LNG Canada export terminal in British Columbia.
The pipeline will bring natural gas across the Canadian Rockies to a facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, where it will be turned into liquefied natural gas and shipped mostly to Asia once the terminal is operational.
Read More: Coastal GasLink Is Fully Built in Positive Sign for LNG Canada
--With assistance from Robert Tuttle and Geoffrey Morgan.
(Updates with deal details in the third paragraph)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.