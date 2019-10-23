(Bloomberg) -- PropertyGuru Ltd., an online real estate classifieds business, withdrew its initial public offering that could have raised as much as A$380 million ($260 million), marking at least the second listing cancellation in Australia this month.

The company, in which KKR & Co. and TPG Capital own a combined 58%, decided not to proceed with its share sale “due to uncertainty in the current IPO market,” according to a statement on Wednesday. PropertyGuru was scheduled to list on Friday.

“Should the company seek new funds to support our identified growth opportunities, we have a committed existing shareholder base as well as access to private capital markets,” PropertyGuru Chairman Olivier Lim said in the statement.

The decision comes a day after the firm started taking investor orders for its IPO, in which shares were marketed at A$3.70 to A$4.60 apiece. The price range implied a market value of as much as A$1.36 billion.

There’s been concerns over appetite for IPOs in Australia after Latitude Financial Group Ltd. last week scrapped what would have been the country’s biggest initial public offering of the year. A total of $1.35 billion of IPOs, including PropertyGuru, were pulled so far this year in Australia, the largest amount since 2010 in which $1.4 billion of share sales were canceled, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG were joint lead managers of PropertyGuru’s offering.

