(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. completed a $1.7 billion refinancing of a U.S. office portfolio in a long-term bet on demand for in-person workspace.

The deal roughly triples the value of the real estate since 2014, when KKR invested in Drawbridge Realty, co-owner and manager of the properties. KKR expects to double the portfolio’s holdings within two or three years from its current 45 buildings in eight states in the West and Southeast.

The investment comes at a time when offices, especially aging buildings in urban centers, face weak demand as employees continue to work from home and businesses re-evaluate their space needs. KKR’s portfolio focuses on suburban properties in markets with strong technology employment and population growth, according to Billy Butcher, chief operating officer of the firm’s global real estate business.

“There’s a recognition that this is a very strong subset of the office universe and the broader office universe has some negative headlines around it,” he said in an interview.

American workers have been slow to return to big-city offices since the pandemic forced people to work from home in early 2020. An average 32% of workers badged into their buildings last week, according to Kastle Systems’ 10-city Back to Work Barometer.

The KKR buildings are each leased to a single tenant. Among them are Johnson & Johnson, Broadcom Inc., Google, International Business Machines Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. -- companies that often need workers onsite for proprietary or mission-critical operations, said Mark Whiting, chief executive officer of Drawbridge.

“We received 100% of our rent during the pandemic,” Whiting said from his office building in San Francisco, where only about 10% of workers have returned to their desks. “We’ve been leasing space to Apple and Take-Two Interactive and other companies during the last year or two while many urban markets have been pretty quiet.”

The new financing comes from Global Atlantic Financial Group, an insurance and annuity firm KKR acquired last year.

