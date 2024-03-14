(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. confirmed its planned €22 billion ($24 billion) acquisition of Telecom Italia SpA’s network is set to close in the summer, in a bid to reassure investors over the completion of the deal.

“All parties are still working against the summer 2024 timeframe for closing,” a spokesperson for KKR said. Equity and debt financing for the transaction has been finalized, they added.

Telecom Italia shares slumped the most ever last week as investors raised concerns about a higher-than-expected debt forecast for the end of 2024. The company said it will be able to meet its multi-year guidance even if its indebtedness rises this year.

In November, KKR agreed to buy Telecom Italia’s landline network — the company most valuable asset — in a move aimed at slashing the phone carrier’s liabilities. The grid sale would be the first of its kind for European phone carriers.

KKR also said the separation and organization of the so-called NetCo, the new network business, are advancing in cooperation with Telecom Italia management team.

