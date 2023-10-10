(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is considering a sale of Q-Park that may value the European car park operator at about €4 billion ($4.2 billion), including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm has held talks with potential advisers about an exit, the people said, asking not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. It could start gauging buyer interest in Q-Park early next year, according to the people.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for KKR declined to comment.

In 2017, KKR’s infrastructure arm acquired Q-Park, based in Maastricht in the Netherlands. The company operates 677,000 parking spaces in over 3,400 commercial parking facilities across seven countries, including the UK, according to its website.

KKR’s infrastructure investments include beverage manufacturer Refresco, data center company CyrusOne, and maritime leasing company Ocean Yield, according to its website.

