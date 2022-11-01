KKR Earnings Slump 11% in Third Quarter as Dealmaking Slows

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co.’s earnings fell 11% in the third quarter -- still exceeding analysts’ estimates -- as volatile markets weighed on dealmaking.

Distributable earnings fell to $823.7 million, or 93 cents a share, from $925.1 million, or $1.05, a year earlier, the alternative-asset manager said Tuesday in a statement. That beat the 87-cent average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“In our experience, market dislocations create investment opportunity, and with $113 billion of dry powder, we are very well positioned,” Co-Chief Executive Officers Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said in the statement.

Private equity firms are facing tumbling valuations, higher borrowing costs and a slowdown in asset sales as recession concerns weigh on the macroeconomic picture. Blackstone Inc. reported a 16% drop in third-quarter distributable earnings as the world’s largest alternative-asset manager faces its own dealmaking pressures.

Shares of New York-based KKR rose 3.2% to $50.18 at 9:40 a.m. in New York. The stock has lost about a third of its value this year.

KKR’s vast operations, with $496 billion of assets under management at the end of September, give the firm a broad window into the state of the economy. Its biggest investments include insurance brokerage USI, veterinary hospital network PetVet Care Centers and Heartland Dental.

The private equity portfolio fell 4% in the quarter, extending its drop for the past 12 months to 8%, while the credit and real asset portfolios were largely unchanged.

Fee-related earnings rose 2.3% from a year earlier to $541.8 million as a gain in management revenue mitigated declines in transaction and monitoring income. Transaction fees fell 41% to $116 million as volatility crimped debt deals.

KKR raised $13 billion of fresh capital during the third quarter, boosting assets under management 8% from the same period last year.

Perpetual capital rose 24% to $186 billion, driven by growth of the Global Atlantic insurance business and the acquisition of a Japanese real estate manager.

KKR invested $16 billion during the quarter, with $7 billion allocated to credit investments.

(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph, AUM in sixth.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.