(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is considering a sale of Marelli Corp.’s suspension systems business as the private equity firm shifts the focus of the car parts company toward more profitable products, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is working with an adviser on the potential disposal, which has drawn preliminary interest from private equity and strategic suitors, the people said. Marelli’s suspension arm generates annual revenue of about 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Marelli manufactures everything from advanced driver-assistance systems to cabin temperature components. While the financial performance of its suspension business has recovered this year, KKR is seeking to streamline Marelli’s portfolio and concentrate on higher-end technology products, such as electrification and lighting, the people said.

Deliberations are in the early stages, and KKR could still decide to keep the business, according to the people. A representative for KKR declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Marelli said it was the company’s policy not to comment on market speculation.

Marelli was formed in 2019, after KKR completed its acquisition of Magneti Marelli from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and combined it with existing portfolio company Calsonic Kansei. The company operates about 170 facilities and research and development centers across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific, according to its website.

A sale of the business would add to $21 billion worth of transactions involving auto parts and equipment companies this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up by more than three quarters on the same period in 2020.

