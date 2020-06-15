(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. teamed up with a firm led by the former head of Dean Foods Co. to win an auction for bankrupt Borden Dairy Co., a deal that would put KKR back in the milk business.

Borden said in court papers that New Dairy Opco LLC won an auction for substantially all of its assets. That entity is a joint effort between Capitol Peak Partners, headed by Gregg Engles, and KKR, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who wasn’t authorized to comment publicly. Capitol Peak is leading the bid, the person said.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed yet, and the sale still needs bankruptcy court approval. KKR and Borden declined to comment. Capitol Peak didn’t respond to a phone message and email.

Capitol Peak was founded in 2017 by Engles, the former chief executive of dairy giant Dean Foods. KKR’s credit arm is a high-ranking creditor in the case and has offered to use its debt holdings to buy Borden, court papers show.

Borden filed for bankruptcy in January amid widespread pressure in the dairy industry. Among other things, dairy alternatives like soy and almond milk have squeezed industry giants including Dean Foods, which also filed for bankruptcy in the last year.

KKR bought Borden Inc. in 1995 for $2 billion and in subsequent years sold off many of its divisions and brands to various buyers, according to court papers. Now KKR is a lender under Borden’s $175 million Term Loan B, according to court papers, meaning it’s near the front of the repayment line in bankruptcy and holds a lot of sway over the proceedings.

The case is Borden Dairy Co., 20-10010-CSS, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

