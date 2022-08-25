(Bloomberg) -- A buyout group led by KKR & Co. has withdrawn its A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) all-cash bid for Ramsay Health Care Ltd. a day after the operator of Australia’s largest network of private hospitals said it would not engage further on an alternative cash-and-shares proposal.

The Sydney-based company is prepared to engage with the KKR consortium to determine whether it can put forward an improved offer, according to a statement Friday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The KKR-led group will no longer seek due diligence on Ramsay Santé, the company’s European operations, the statement showed.

Ramsay had earlier declared an alternative proposal by the KKR-led group with a non-cash component to be “meaningfully inferior” to the initial A$20.1 billion all-cash offer made four months ago.

Though the consortium remains interested in a deal, it will only consider making an offer for Ramsay consisting of cash and shares, people familiar with the matter have said. Rising financing costs and the due diligence process are among the factors that weighed on the KKR-led group’s decision not to proceed with an all-cash bid, one of the people said at the time.

Shares in Ramsay fell as much as 7.3% Friday after being halted pending an announcement related to the KKR consortium’s offer. The parties had been in talks about the KKR-led group’s initial proposal to pay A$88 for each of the Sydney-listed company’s shares.

The KKR consortium’s rejected alternative proposal would give some shareholders equity in Ramsay Santé, according to Ramsay Health Care’s Thursday statement. Ramsay shareholders could choose to receive all cash for their first 5,000 Ramsay shares, and for the excess, they will be offered A$78.20 cash each and about 0.22 Ramsay Santé shares.

Ramsay operates 72 private hospitals and day surgeries in Australia, while running a network of more than 30 UK hospitals and day procedure centers. Ramsay Santé, in which Ramsay Health owns 52.8%, runs hundreds of clinics and primary care facilities across Europe, according to the company’s website.

