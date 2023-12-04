(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co.’s global head of infrastructure, Raj Agrawal, said dealmaking in the sector will probably rise next year as capital markets thaw.

“Inflation and rising interest rates exacerbated a valuation gap between buyers and sellers and froze many traditional credit markets,” Agrawal wrote in a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg News.

Assets with “entrenched customer bases, strong market positions, and contractual and regulatory protections” can provide both a cushion against losses in uncertain economic times as well as a way to buy exposure to secular trends with high growth potential, he wrote.

KKR has leaned on its ability to be creative and flexible as it seeks to strike deals amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, Agrawal said in an interview. The firm’s infrastructure arm aims to make equity investments of between $1 billion and $5 billion.

“There’s a relatively rare air of firms that can invest in deals of this size, which is a helpful competitive niche,” Agrawal said.

The firm and its co-investors are contributing roughly $10 billion toward its pending purchase of Telecom Italia’s landline network, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

KKR’s infrastructure group plans to invest at least half its capital into digitalization and decarbonization opportunities, Agrawal said, while another key area is deconsolidation, which includes pursuing complex carve-outs from companies.

Beyond its marquee Telecom Italia transaction, the firm has been active in 2023, agreeing to buy a minority stake in SingTel’s data-center business and acquiring a stake in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project. And through its climate strategy, a branch of the infrastructure business, KKR agreed to back Zenobē, which specializes in transport electrification and battery-storage solutions.

KKR is aiming to raise $20 billion for its fifth infrastructure fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A KKR spokeswoman declined to comment on any fundraising efforts.

