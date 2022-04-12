KKR Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Thoma-Backed Cybersecurity Company Barracuda

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity company Barracuda Networks Inc. from Thoma Bravo, according to people familiar with the matter.

The transaction could value Barracuda at about $3.8 billion, including debt, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A deal could be announced in the coming days although it’s possible talks could still fall apart, the people added.

Representatives for Thoma Bravo and Barracuda couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for KKR declined to comment.

Thoma Bravo took Campbell, California-based Barracuda private in 2018 for about $1.6 billion, according to a statement at the time.

KKR owns some private security assets such as Optiv Security, according to its website.

