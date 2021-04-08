KKR Is in Talks to Invest $500 Million in Box Inc.

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is in talks to invest $500 million in Box Inc. in a deal that will see one of its representatives join the board of the cloud software company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm will get preferred convertible stock in Box as a result of the transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. While Aaron Levie will continue as Box’s chief executive officer after the deal, he plans to step down as chairman, the people said. Technology executive Bethany Mayer will take his place.

KKR’s John Park will separately join the board, which will be expanded to 10 directors, the people said.

The proceeds from the investment will be used to fund share buybacks, the people said. The agreement with KKR also marks the conclusion of Box’s strategic review, the people added.

Representatives for Box and KKR declined to comment. The company’s shares, which have climbed 60% over the past year, closed at $24.27 on Wednesday for a market value of $3.9 billion.

Levie, 36, co-founded Box in 2005 from his University of Southern California dorm room and took the company public a decade later. He’s been chairman and CEO of the Redwood City, California, company since it began.

Mayer joined the board of Box in April 2020, and is also a director at Sempra Energy and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Activist investor Starboard Value took a stake in Box in 2019, saying the company had underperformed its peers and could be an attractive takeover target. The firm, led by Jeff Smith, owns almost 8% of Box, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

