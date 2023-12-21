(Bloomberg) -- A fund controlled by KKR & Co. has offered to buy Portugal’s Greenvolt-Energias Renovaveis SA for €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in an effort to expand its presence in renewable energy.

KKR’s Gamma Lux fund offered €8.30 a share for Greenvolt, an 11% premium on the company’s closing share price on Wednesday. The green energy firm’s stock jumped to the offer price when trading resumed after being suspended by Portugal’s stock market regulator earlier on Thursday.

The investment firm’s bid comes amid its expansion in the renewable energy sector, with the industry becoming increasingly attractive as countries try to wean themselves off fossil fuels and stem climate change. Earlier this year, KKR agreed to invest €200 million in convertible bonds issued by Greenvolt to help finance the company’s expansion.

KKR said seven of the company’s main shareholders had already agreed to sell a total stake of 60.86% of Greenvolt. The firm plans to remove the company from the stock market in Lisbon if it succeeds in buying more than 90% of the company’s voting rights.

Greenvolt was listed on the Lisbon stock exchange in 2021 after it was spun off from Portuguese pulp producer Altri SGPS. Since then, the company has focused on its expanding its three main businesses — biomass, wind and solar, and distributed generation — across Europe and the US.

