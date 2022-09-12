(Bloomberg) -- The consortium led by KKR & Co. that had made a A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) offer for Australian hospitals operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd. told the company that it was no longer pursing a takeover, according to people familiar with the matter.

In discussions Monday, KKR advised Australia’s largest private hospitals operator it would not be improving on its last offer for the company after its results last week, said one of the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, the people said.

The Australian Financial Review reported the KKR-led group has called off its offer for Ramsay Health earlier on Tuesday. Representatives for Ramsay and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

KKR has been in talks with Ramsay, which operates a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe, since April to come up with a binding agreement following the indicative A$88 per share offer for the company that marked about a 37% premium to Ramsay’s prior price.

Last month, Ramsay confirmed a Bloomberg News report that the KKR consortium had withdrawn its all-cash bid for the hospital networks, while the board deemed an alternative cash-and-share proposal by the group inferior, effectively making any deal difficult to be struck.

At $14 billion, it would be have been the buyout firm’s biggest ever acquisition in Asia Pacific, surpassing the $6.3 billion deal in 2015 for General Electric Co.’s consumer finance business in Australia and New Zealand.

