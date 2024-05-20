(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is marketing yen bonds, joining overseas issuers raising funds before Japan’s yields climb further on bets of more interest rates hikes by the central bank.

The New York-based investment firm is a regular issuer in the Japanese market and the planned multi-tenor debt deal would follow a similar offering last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Recent yen deals by overseas issuers such as Indonesia and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. attracted strong demand from Japanese investors.

