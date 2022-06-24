(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is considering a U-turn on the financing of its acquisition of Ivirma Global, by switching to direct lenders just two months after a group of four banks beat out private credit firms for the deal.

The private equity giant is holding talks with direct lenders to see if they can step in to finance the deal for the fertility treatment provider, with a decision expected within the next couple of weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. A spokesperson for KKR declined to comment.

The buyout firm had lined up underwritten financing of around 800 million euros ($842 million) from a group including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse AG in April. Representatives of all four banks declined to comment.

The potential change of heart comes as market volatility puts a strain on bank underwriters’ ability to sell debt. Credit markets have virtually come to a standstill in Europe, with the handful of deals that have been sold recently, such as the final bonds backing the buyout of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, coming at steep discounts.

As banks anxiously sit on loan deals while they wait out the turbulence, private credit has become a more attractive option for borrowers to fund new deals.

However, pulling off a financing U-turn won’t be straightforward. To snatch the deal from the banks, direct lenders may need to match their prices, a person familiar said.

In practice, that means terms that don’t cost KKR more than the upper limit of the so-called flex pricing offered by the banks -- the maximum the private equity firm had agreed to pay, the person added.

Flex pricing allows the arrangers to change the pricing of a loan, within a certain range, based on investor demand.

Given that Ivirma is seen as a good quality asset, the banks may opt to hold onto it if the terms aren’t favorable. They could then proceed with a sale of the debt in September, the person said. Still, it’s a gamble as to whether the market will improve by then.

