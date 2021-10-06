(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. named Snap Inc. co-founder Evan Spiegel as an independent director on its 15-member board.

The private-equity firm, with $429 billion of assets, now has 11 independent directors, New York-based KKR said Wednesday in a statement.

KKR’s other independent directors include Ulta Beauty Inc. Executive Chair Mary Dillon, Joseph Grundfest, a Stanford University law professor and former Securities and Exchange Commission member, and Hess Corp. Chief Executive Officer John Hess.

Spiegel, 31, who’s also Snap’s chief executive officer, has a net worth of $13.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

