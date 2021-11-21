3h ago
KKR Nears Bid for Telecom Italia, Corriere Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co. is nearing a bid for Telecom Italia SpA, Il Corriere della Sera reported.
KKR has submitted a manifestation of interest, which Telecom Italia’s board is set to review Sunday, according to the newspaper, which didn’t say where it got the information.
The New York-based buyout firm would be ready to launch a takeover bid on the whole group, the Italian daily said.
