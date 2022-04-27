(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is nearing a deal to acquire French solar and biomass power producer Albioma SA, in the latest sign of investor demand for renewable energy assets, according to people familiar with the matter said.

The buyout firm is getting closer to an agreement after several weeks of negotiations with Paris-listed Albioma, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could be announced as soon as this week, the people said.

Shares of Albioma have risen 28% this year, valuing it at 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion). The company confirmed in March that it was in preliminary talks with KKR following a Bloomberg News report. Albioma said last week the discussions were still in progress.

Investors are keen to expand in renewable energy amid the global shift to better environmental standards. Global spending on the transition to low-carbon energy rose by more than a quarter to $755 billion in 2021, according to BloombergNEF. Deals included a JPMorgan Chase & Co. fund’s takeover of Falck Renewables SpA valuing the Italian energy firm at nearly $3 billion.

Deliberations are ongoing, and the talks could still drag on longer or fall apart, the people said. A representative for KKR declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Albioma couldn’t immediately comment.

