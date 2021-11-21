KKR Offers to Buy All of Telecom Italia for EU0.505 a Share

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. offered to buy all of Telecom Italia SpA for EU0.505 a share in cash and plans to delist the Italian telephone company.

The U.S. private equity giant’s “non binding and indicative” offer is “friendly,” according to a company statement after a board meeting on Sunday. The bid is a 46% premium to Telecom Italia’s Friday close.

