(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire renewable-energy producer Encavis AG in a deal that values the German company at about €2.8 billion ($3 billion).

The private equity firm offers to buy all Encavis shares at €17.50 each in cash, representing a 54% premium to the closing price on March 5, before Bloomberg News reported that KKR was in advanced talks on a potential acquisition. Viessmann will be a co-investor in the deal, according to a statement on Thursday.

Shares of Encavis have plunged by almost half since reaching a record in January 2021. The slump is part of a sector-wide decline in renewable stocks, driven by higher interest rates that made it costlier to fund the huge investment that clean energy requires and inflation that pushed up costs.

Encavis faces a “perfect storm” as falling electricity prices hit the German energy producer’s operating results, Berenberg wrote in a recent note. The company owns 80-plus wind farms and more than 200 solar parks in Europe, providing over 2.2 million households with renewable energy. It also advises companies on building on-site photovoltaic plants and battery storage systems.

Clean energy in 2023 accounted for more than half of Germany’s power production for the first time ever. The country, which has been grappling to sustain its large economy in the wake of Russia’s curtailment of natural gas shipments, has turned to renewables to fill the gap, and is aiming for 80% clean power production by 2030.

PJT Partners Inc. is advising KKR on the deal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is working with the Encavis management board, while Lazard Inc. is advising its supervisory board.

