(Bloomberg) -- French insurance broker April Group is turning to traditional lenders for a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) syndicated loan to help refinance debt that it took out from private creditors just over a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter.

KKR Capital Markets, HSBC Holdings Plc and Nomura Holdings Inc. are bookrunners for the deal, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for KKR declined to comment.

April, acquired by KKR & Co. following an announcement late 2022, is the latest in a run of borrowers opting to refinance private loans that were signed when credit spreads were more volatile. Since the likelihood of interest rate cuts has started making financing via the leveraged loan markets more affordable, the same borrowers are reducing their debt costs through new deals.

KKR’s €2.3 billion buyout of French insurance broker April is an interesting case study for how debt markets have evolved over the past two years.

The firm initially opted to skip banks in favor of equity funding, only to turn to a €1 billion debt package, which included a €850 million unitranche — combining senior and subordinated debt into one loan — and a €100 million delayed-draw facility.

The lead banks will hold investor calls on Feb. 26, with commitments due by March 6.

