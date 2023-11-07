(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. shares rose the most intraday in almost a year after its latest earnings report showed growth in its insurance unit, offsetting a persistent industrywide slump in private equity dealmaking.

The New York firm’s distributable earnings fell 6.6% from a year earlier, a smaller decline than expected that was helped by a 24% jump in earnings from its insurance unit. That offset carried interest at its private equity division dropping by more than a third.

KKR shares rose as much as 6.77% to $63.40 in New York before paring some of those gains.

Investing giants including Carlyle Group Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. are leaning on resilient performance from the non-deal sides of their businesses such as credit and insurance. KKR has been tapping investor demand for direct lending strategies, raising $24 billion of organic new capital in its credit segment in the first nine months of the year — six times what it has raised in private equity.

“Despite what has been a dynamic operating environment, we we find ourselves with a significant amount of momentum, especially across our key strategic growth areas,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Lewin said on a call with analysts Tuesday. “We are seeing a noticeable uptick in our pipelines around fundraising, deployment and monetizations.”

Read More: KKR and Carlyle Turn to Private Credit as Dealmaking Dries Up

Fee-related earnings rose 2.9% to $558 million on higher management fees, short of the $570 million that analysts predicted.

KKR raised $14 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, helping boost total assets under management to $528 billion, an increase of 6.5% since the end of last year’s third quarter. The firm held final closes for its Next Generation Technology III and Global Impact II funds during the current quarter.

The firm plans to start fundraising for its Americas private equity and Asia private equity strategies, as well as for its global infrastructure fund and a new climate investing strategy, Lewin said. KKR has more than 30 strategies in market or coming to market soon, he said.

“As we look to 2024 and 2025, we expect fundraising at KKR will accelerate relative to the last 12 months,” Lewin said.

Operating earnings for KKR’s asset-management arm declined 9.3% during the quarter to $869 million due to fewer asset sales, while operating earnings for Global Atlantic, an insurer in which KKR has a majority stake, rose 24% to $210 million.

KKR remains “very active” in evaluating opportunities to take assets off bank balance sheets, Head of Investor Relations Craig Larson said on the call. The firm acquired a $373 million portfolio of prime auto loans from Synovus Bank in August.

Shares of KKR have gained about 35% this year, in line with larger competitors Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

Other third-quarter highlights:

KKR’s traditional private equity portfolio gained 5%

The leveraged credit and alternative credit portfolios each gained 3%

The firm had $99 billion of capital available to invest at quarter-end

--With assistance from Erin Fuchs.

(Updates share price and details from earnings call throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.