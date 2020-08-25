(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. promoted Suzanne Donohoe to a new position as head of strategic growth and hired Pacific Investment Management Co.’s Eric Mogelof to succeed her as chief of the client and partner group.

Donohoe, 49, will be responsible for building new businesses and growing its longstanding strategic investor partnerships, the firm said Tuesday in a statement. Mogelof, who worked at Pimco for almost two decades, will oversee fundraising and client relationships at the $222 billion alternative asset manager. Both appointments take effect Oct. 19.

KKR has been among the industry’s busiest dealmakers during the Covid-19 pandemic, predicting that the crisis will ultimately be another inflection point for its business. The firm raised a record $16.4 billion in the second quarter, driven by demand for buyout and infrastructure strategies in Asia, as well as real estate and credit dislocation funds.

Donohoe will work closely with KKR’s top executives on strategy, including new growth initiatives and ways to work with its largest clients.

‘Business Builder’

“As we reflected on KKR’s last 10 years of growth, and the addition of 20 new businesses during that time, we decided we needed to add a leader fully dedicated to our next set of new businesses and the strategies around them,” Henry Kravis and George Roberts, the firm’s co-founders and co-chief executive officers, said in the statement.

Donohoe, who joined KKR in 2009 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is “a proven business builder who has helped shape what KKR is today,” they wrote.

She’ll continue as co-chair of the firm’s Inclusion and Diversity Council -- a position she’s held since 2018.

Mogelof most recently worked as head of U.S. global wealth management at Pimco and was a member of the firm’s executive committee. Pimco appointed Gregory Hall to replace Mogelof, according to a separate statement Tuesday. Hall has been building out the firm’s alternative credit and private strategies platform since joining three years ago.

