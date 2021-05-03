(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. raised $18.5 billion for the latest and largest version of its flagship North America buyout fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The New York-based firm has been among the most active dealmakers during the Covid-19 pandemic, investing through the downturn to avoid mistakes it made in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The fund is still months away from a final close, said the person, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. The KKR North America Fund XIII raised $17 billion from external investors and the remainder from employees, the person said. Its prior fund, KKR Americas XII Fund, raised $13.9 billion in 2017.

Reuters reported earlier on the fundraising.

The firm took in a record $44 billion last year as investors sought higher-yielding assets, and aims to raise more than $100 billion by 2022. It expects to reach its goal by raising $40 billion to $50 billion in private equity, $15 billion to $20 billion in infrastructure, $10 billion to $15 billion in real estate and $20 billion to $25 billion in credit.

A spokeswoman from the firm declined to comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.