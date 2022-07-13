(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. has deployed about half of a new $2.1 billion private-credit fund, the first of its kind from the firm that will focus solely on asset-based financing.

The fund will target a return of 13% to 15% and aims to invest in 40 to 50 transactions, KKR co-heads of private credit Dan Pietrzak and Matthieu Boulanger, said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

About 60% of the portfolio is expected to focus on the US, with 40% in the rest of the world. The fund will predominantly invest in pools of mortgage and consumer loans, as well as lending to companies against hard assets.

Asset-based financing, also known as specialty finance, has been growing ever since regulators clamped down on Wall Street lending in the wake of the global financial crisis. It differs from traditional private-credit lending, where loans are provided against a company’s cash flow, as debt is secured against assets -- such as aviation or real estate -- owned by the borrower.

“It’s a strategy born out of the last financial crisis and changing regulatory environment as banks pulled back from certain areas of lending, including lower risk property development financing and certain areas of leasing,” said Pietrzak. “This meant banks retrenched, which created an opportunity for funds like this to fill the void.”

KKR has deployed more than $6 billion across 54 asset-based finance investments since 2016, but until this new fund, that’s been done through a combination of portfolio acquisitions, platform investments and structured investments. Asset-based fundings make up approximately 13% of the firm’s business development company’s total portfolio, up from 2% in 2018.

Victory Park Capital recently raised $2.4 billion for its asset-backed loan fund, while Marathon Asset Management hit $850 million for its strategy targeting a number of specialty-finance investments, including healthcare loans and royalty financings.

