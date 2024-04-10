(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. so far has raised more than $2 billion from institutional investors in its biggest US direct lending evergreen fund, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The KKR US Direct Lending Evergreen Fund was launched in March 2023 to focus on the senior secured debt of upper middle- market companies, or those with earnings of $50 million to $100 million or more, according to a filing.

Evergreen funds are gaining in popularity among private credit managers as a way to raise capital. They let the fund manager raise and invest money continually, while giving each investor flexibility on when they can redeem all or a portion of their stake. That compares to more traditional draw-down fund structures where institutions typically make one commitment upfront and their capital is locked up for several years.

Read more: KKR’s Sheldon Sees Private Credit Becoming Evergreen Allocation

KKR has launched three funds with the same evergreen structure for institutional investors, including a levered US vehicle and a European version that have raised over $4 billion, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

A representative from KKR declined to comment.

KKR’s direct lending strategy, including evergreen funds and other structures, has raised more than $10 billion over the last 12-months, according to the person. Recent direct lending deals invested in by KKR vehicles include a $2.8 billion financing to help finance Clarience Technologies’ acquisition of Safe Fleet and a $2.34 billion unitranche debt facility for MB2 Dental Solutions for acquisitions and growth.

