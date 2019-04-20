KKR's EmCare Says Patient and Employee Personal Data Were Hacked

(Bloomberg) -- EmCare Inc. recently learned an unauthorized party obtained access to a number of employees’ email accounts, the company said in a statement.

On Feb. 19, the physician-services provider determined the accounts contained some patients’, employees’ and contractors’ personal information, including name, date of birth or age, and for some patients, clinical information. In some instances, Social Security and driver’s license numbers were affected, it said.

EmCare said it has arranged for identity protection and credit monitoring services for patients and employees whose Social Security or driver’s license numbers were involved.

KKR & Co. acquired EmCare parent company Envision Healthcare in October 2018.

