(Bloomberg) -- Stanislas de Joussineau, the head of KKR & Co.’s European impact investing team, has left the firm.

De Joussineau’s departure comes just over two years after he was appointed to the role, according to a regulatory filing. He also sat on the firm’s global impact investment committee and portfolio management committee. He has been replaced by Rami Bibi. Bibi joined KKR in 2014 and has worked on deals including the firm’s acquisition of sustainability consultancy ERM Group Inc.

KKR raised more than $1 billion for its debut impact fund back in 2020 after launching the business in 2018. The strategy was set up to back companies which address social and environmental problems.

The firm’s investments include stakes in companies including Indian recycling firm Ramky Enviro Engineers and Singapore-based energy-efficiency company Barghest Building Performance.

Prior to leading KKR’s impact investing efforts in Europe, De Joussineau worked at the firm for a decade where he was involved in KKR’s investments in e-commerce company The Hut Group and software business Visma.

De Joussineau did not respond to an emailed request for comment. A representative for KKR declined to comment.

