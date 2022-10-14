(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co., the pioneer of buyouts powered by leverage, is again facing the test of doing one without the other.

Worsening macroeconomic conditions have increased the cost of borrowing from those banks still prepared to lend on private equity-led deals, meaning the likes of KKR are having to explore different ways of juicing returns for investors.

“Leverage is our enemy in a crisis like this,” Philipp Freise, the firm’s co-head of European private equity, said in an interview. “The source of returns is growth. When we buy a company, we try to build something that didn’t exist before.”

Freise and his co-head, Mattia Caprioli, are leaning on experience gained during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a similar financing squeeze saw their firm write unusually large equity checks as it embarked on a global bargain hunt. Some of those deals were later refinanced with debt when markets improved.

Armed with billions of dollars in unspent capital, KKR is once more getting ready to show it has the stomach for a crisis -- albeit one fueled by rampant inflation, rising interest rates and a war in Europe, whose trajectory and impact on company earnings is harder to predict than the once-in-a-century pandemic.

Wider Range

“We are not focused on short-term earnings, which are hard to predict in this environment,” Caprioli said. “With Covid, the range of outcomes was clearer. It was a one-off event with a more binary scenario analysis. Now, the range of outcomes is much wider.”

Freise and Caprioli both started at KKR two decades ago and took over the running of its European private equity business shortly before Covid hit. More than a third of KKR’s deals during the pandemic were in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The dealmakers are again scouring for acquisitions in the public markets, where falling share prices are offering willing buyers the chance to snap up undervalued assets. For Freise, take-private transactions will continue to be a major source of deal flow in Europe and the UK.

Stabilizing Businesses

“The worst place to be right now is public markets,” said Freise. “For investors like us, it’s a good chance to take companies private to stabilize their business through the crisis, and to help create something bigger, more global and more tech driven.”

KKR also retains strong appetite for infrastructure assets -- much sought after during times of economic turmoil because of their capacity for stable, long-term returns. This year, it’s agreed to buy French solar and biomass power producer Albioma SA to expand its exposure to renewable energy and taken stakes in UK utility Northumbrian Water and and Telenor ASA’s Norwegian fiber network.

In the private markets, KKR is keen to back family-owned businesses rather than buy them outright, according to Freise.

“I am happy to buy 25%,” he said. “We tell the companies ‘keep the majority, we buy the rest and we help you to create something bigger’. This is often a much more fruitful dialog.”

