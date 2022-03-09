(Bloomberg) -- Tal Reback of KKR & Co. says the firm remains a buyer of loans, even as market volatility has some banks in the U.S. and Europe struggling to find investors in billions of dollars of debt.

“We still believe senior secured loan paper is really attractive, and we are continuing to be a buyer there,” KKR’s director of credit told Bloomberg Television in a Wednesday interview. “And just because we’ve seen a bit of a dollar discount, that’s actually another entry point.”

Average U.S. leveraged loan prices reached their lowest level since January 2021 as soaring oil prices intensify concern that inflation will stymie economic growth. At least $38 billion of U.S. leveraged loans may be brought to market, while banks already are having a hard time selling existing debt.

Volatility is here to stay, especially in the short term, Reback said, noting it creates opportunities. “Durability of cash flow and downside protection is our true north,” she said. “We’re going to continue to hunt for opportunities there.”

KKR has spent $5.5 billion in liquid credit opportunities so far this year, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private investments.

Unlike the onset of the pandemic, when credit markets experienced a sell-off and investors dropped even high-quality names to increase liquidity, the current volatility is “part of the ecosystem,” Reback said. “Credit has been very resilient. Overall it’s been very orderly. I wouldn’t compare this to what we saw in March 2020.”

