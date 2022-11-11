(Bloomberg) -- Chris Sheldon, co-head of credit and markets at KKR & Co, says prices in credit markets could swing sharply for an extended period as investors look to liquidate assets fast while buyers are more reluctant to commit.

Sheldon’s firm had about $500 billion of assets under management as of the end of September. He spoke with Bloomberg’s Olivia Raimonde on Nov. 4. Comments have been edited and condensed.

How will the LBO market change next year?

I do see the high-yield bond market becoming much more relevant in LBO financing in the future. Particularity with a collateralized loan obligation primary market that continues to remain quiet.

If the CLO market remains quiet, there won’t be the same demand for loans, and the high-yield bond market will gain more and more activity in leveraged buyouts, particularly if the market stabilizes a little bit. You are also going to see an increase in the secured bond market, and a lot of those proceeds are going to help refinance the existing loan market.

What are your thoughts on credit spreads?

What you are seeing in the market is more spread dispersion and idiosyncratic situations. Spreads between BBs and CCCs are super wide versus historic levels.

A big part of either the loan market or the high-yield market, they are just not incentivized by CCCs. A big part of the high-yield market is insurance companies, a part is IG income and macro funds that are going into BB.

What concerns you most right now?

What concerns me a lot is the lack of conviction and consensus and creating of forced selling based on a mismatch of funds’ assets and liabilities. It could be daily liquidity vehicles, or redemptions out of monthly or quarterly vehicles.

From an asset allocation standpoint, it could be margin calls on foreign exchange, it could be what we saw with UK pensions on liability-driven investing. That’s what worries me the most.

It’s nothing like the leverage of the system in the GFC, but it’s going to sort of create an extended period of volatility and lack of leadership in a market where fundamentals are continuing to slow.

Do you see a repeat of the rally we saw in July?

A big part of what we are experiencing now in the liquid markets is that there is such a lack of product that when capital comes back in -- it can go up pretty quickly and that swing up can be even more vicious than the swing down. July was a little bit of a teaser on that.

Right now, when you talk to allocators of capital, when you talk to other investors, there’s very little consensus or conviction broadly. The longer this goes where the capital markets are quiet or essentially shut, that supply and demand, or surplus and demand, imbalance grows.

Importantly, we are still seeing coupons paid, and a majority of that money is redeployed back into markets. Cash balances are fairly healthy across the board, and if you get inflows into mutual funds too as a result, what are they going to buy? A lot of people will be buying all at the same time, so it’s almost like a tinder box that’s ready to sort of ignite.

