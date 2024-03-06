(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is in talks to acquire renewable-energy producer Encavis AG in a deal that could value the German company at more than €2 billion ($2.2 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is in advanced negotiations on terms of a potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because discussions are private. KKR could reach a deal as soon as next week, according to the people.

Encavis confirmed in a statement Wednesday that it has been in contact with KKR regarding a potential transaction, without providing details.

“As the talks are at an early stage, there can be no assurance that a potential transaction will be proposed or consummated,” Encavis said in the statement.

Shares of Encavis have plunged by more than half since reaching a record in January 2021, giving the company a market value of about €1.9 billion as of midday Wednesday. The slump is part of a sector-wide decline in renewable stocks, driven by higher interest rates that made it costlier to fund the huge investment that clean energy requires and inflation that pushed up costs.

Encavis shares jumped 18% to close at €13.40 after Bloomberg News reported KKR’s interest in late trading, pushing the market value up to almost €2.2 billion.

Encavis faces a “perfect storm” as falling electricity prices hit the German energy producer’s operating results, Berenberg wrote in a recent note. The company owns 80-plus wind farms and more than 200 solar parks in Europe, providing over 2.2 million households with renewable energy. It also advises companies on building on-site photovoltaic plants and battery storage systems.

A representative for KKR declined to comment.

Clean energy in 2023 accounted for more than half of Germany’s power production for the first time ever. The country, which has been grappling to sustain its large economy in the wake of Russia’s curtailment of natural gas shipments, has turned to renewables to fill the gap, and is aiming for 80% clean power production by 2030.

KKR has been active in clean-power investments in recent months. The New York-based investment firm in December agreed to buy Portugal’s Greenvolt-Energias Renovaveis SA for €1.2 billion. In the same month, it also announced a deal for the UK’s Smart Metering Systems Plc to bet on the growing connectivity of smart devices to the electricity grid. KKR previously invested in X-Elio, a Spanish solar-power company.

It also struck a deal for space and technology company OHB SE in August, adding to a spate of foreign takeovers of German businesses. Century-old manufacturer Viessmann in April agreed to sell most of its business to US air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp. for about €12 billion in one of the largest deals in the country for 2023.

