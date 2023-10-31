(Bloomberg) -- Corporate lending has made up the bulk of activity in the booming $1.6 trillion private credit market so far, but now investors are beginning to pour money into other niches — particularly asset-based debt, according to KKR & Co.

“We’re starting to see more awareness of asset-based finance and are seeing investors allocating to asset-based finance assets for the first time,” said Dan Pietrzak, KKR’s global head of private credit. “Direct lending is unlikely to grow as fast because it’s grown so much already.”

Pietrzak spoke with Bloomberg over a series of interviews that ended on Oct. 26. Here are some highlights of the conversation, which have been condensed and edited for clarity.

What’s your take on how private credit — and asset-based financing in particular — is evolving?

I think there is going to be more capital to invest. For a long time, investors thought private credit was only direct lending but the reality is that it’s much more than that. Now, they are looking at asset-based finance as a way to diversify their credit exposure.

At the same time, we will likely continue to see more investment opportunities, especially as banks increasingly pull back from consumer and commercial lending and divest non-core loan portfolios. Private capital will continue to be there to fill in the void.

To date, banks have focused on selling the assets that have higher cash prices, meaning higher coupons or floating rates. There are still non-core assets that are not priced for today’s market, but could be candidates in the future.

We are still in the early innings of this trend and believe it will continue.

Private credit started off quite straightforward, as direct lending for corporates, but how do you see that changing in the future?

Direct lending is always going to be the driving force of private credit. It got a meaningful head start and investors are more comfortable allocating to it as it’s perceived to be more mature than other areas of private credit. Still, we expect to continue to see year-on-year growth in other pockets of private credit such as asset-based finance, which we believe is one of the fastest growing opportunities in private credit today.

We’re starting to see more awareness of asset-based finance and are seeing investors allocating to asset-based finance assets for the first time, whereas direct lending is unlikely to grow as fast because it’s grown so much already.

Have you seen that shift play out already?

We’re seeing investors allocate more to asset-based finance as a way of diversifying their private credit exposures. We see asset-based finance as a strong complement to direct lending and an area that has a very attractive risk profile in the current environment.

We are able to take less risk than before. For instance, we may have a tighter structure or a little bit more subordination. And even with that, it would be wide – roughly 200 basis points – compared to an average deal that we would have done two years ago. But we’re doing that in less risky deals.

KKR also has a big asset-based loan business. Have there been any developments there?

The asset-based lending business is always more active in times of economic stress, such as right now. There are many transactions out there that are better suited for private lenders than banks. And they pay very high returns – such as SOFR plus 600 to 700 basis points.

That’s quite similar to direct lending, where pricing is in the same zip code, but with quite a good risk profile. They are borrowing-based facilities, so they are constantly monitored.

And that’s partly due to the regional bank pullback?

Yes, that’s created a tailwind for the asset-based loan market. The number of deals that are available to finance has gone up, especially across the consumer space. And the sales of loan portfolios are likely to continue.

As banks manage their capital, they’ll continue to monitor the amount of loans they have on their balance sheets. Over the next one to three years, we expect to see more activity as there likely will be consolidation in the banking industry, especially among regional banks, which will drive loan sales.

How are banks managing their capital aside from loan sales?

Banks have always needed to evaluate their balance sheets as part of their regular course of business, but they have been more focused on capital optimization since the regional banking crisis earlier this year. Over the past year, we have seen more types of loan portfolios coming to the market, such as consumer and equipment finance books. We are also seeing banks focusing more on capital relief transactions, especially in Europe.

Banks are lending less, but they’re also trying not to get left out of private markets by forming joint ventures with private credit shops. Do you expect to see more of this?

Yes, I expect more to come. It’s partly happening because of how slow public markets have been in the past 18 months – this can be an alternative revenue stream. Public markets are definitely coming back but the ecosystem is going to look different, with private credit likely to play a more prominent role than it had in the past.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.