(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is mulling a bid for Telecom Italia SpA’s multi-billion-euro network under the condition that the Italian government agrees to be a partner in the deal, as Rome seeks to set up a state-controlled ultra-broadband grid to boost digital services, people familiar with the matter said.

Talks are underway between the US investment firm and Italian officials about a possible offer for the ex-phone monopolist’s network, but only as part of a joint venture with a state-backed company or if a new state-owned financial vehicle is set up, said the people, asking not to be named since the talks are private. Telecom Italia’s shares gained as much as 4.6% in Milan on Friday after Bloomberg reported the possible bid.

KKR already owns a minority stake valued at €2 billion ($2.1 billion) in Telecom Italia’s FiberCop fiber unit. KKR last year made a preliminary €10.8 billion bid for the entirety of the former Italian phone monopoly, though that offer was rejected.

Representatives for KKR, for the Italian government and for Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Italian officials are reviewing options for Telecom Italia as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration looks to set a policy for shoring up the debt-ridden phone carrier.

The goal is to retain control of its network after disposals and use the cash raised to reduce the company’s debt, which last quarter was about €33 billion in gross terms, according to Bloomberg figures.

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola, who was appointed less than a year ago, is focusing on extracting value by separating the company’s infrastructure unit from its commercial business and selling assets to cut debt.

The company has over the last two years also weighed a merger with smaller, state-backed rival Open Fiber SpA, aimed at avoiding duplication of investments. That plan was spearheaded by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, which last month put on hold a non-binding offer for Telecom Italia’s grid. Cassa Depositi owns about 10% of Telecom Italia and controls Open Fiber.

The merger project with Open Fiber is also now temporarily on hold, though it could be revived and carried out later as a subsequent step, the people said.

