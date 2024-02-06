(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. expressed optimism about its ability to sell assets and return cash to investors as the buyout giant prepares to begin fundraising for its flagship private equity funds.

The firm expects to generate about $500 million of revenue from asset sales in coming months, Chief Financial Officer Rob Lewin said Tuesday. Fundraising for Americas private equity is set to begin this year, on top of an infrastructure fund that’s already in the market, followed by Asia private equity as early as 2025.

“We have a pretty healthy pipeline as we’re coming into 2024,” Lewin said in a conference call with analysts, after KKR reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.

Buyout firms have struggled to generate cash for investors after a dealmaking slowdown contributed to one of the worst years on record for distributions. Fundraising has also been difficult, with many of KKR’s peers falling short of target or extending timelines for gathering cash.

While realized carried interest at KKR tumbled by about 50% in 2023, things improved in the fourth quarter. Performance and investment income from asset sales totaled about $558 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, down roughly 1% from a year earlier, as gains in performance income mitigated a slump in investment income.

KKR recently closed on technology growth and impact funds that were bigger than their predecessors. The firm expects that 22 of its 30 strategies will come to market in the next 12 to 18 months and sees fundraising strength in private wealth, its Global Atlantic insurance arm and Asia, Co-Chief Executive Officer Scott Nuttall said during the conference call.

Shares of KKR rose 3.6% to $91.60 at 1:27 p.m. in New York, extending their gain this year to 11%.

