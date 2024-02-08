(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. signed a deal to lend $40 million to Korean property firm Innovalue, according to people familiar with the matter.

The money will be used to refinance existing debt, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified speaking about a private matter. The deal was signed last month and the funds are expected to be disbursed soon.

The loan is senior secured, ultimately backed by a co-living residence for university students and local corporates. The all-in price is a percentage rate in the mid teens with a tenor of two years, the people added.

The global $1.7 trillion private credit industry has become a rival to mainstream lending for all kinds of businesses, including those that cannot access bank financing or that need more flexible terms.

In the Asia-Pacific region, KKR provides performing credit. Roughly a quarter of its deals in the region are agreed with companies unable to obtain competitive funding from banks, according to a recent report.

Both Innovalue and KKR declined to comment.

--With assistance from Jenny Lee.

