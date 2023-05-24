(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. named Julia Butler to a newly created role as chief investment officer of a property trust it oversees as the firm seeks to seize on a “once-a-decade” real estate environment.

Butler, who is a managing director on KKR’s real estate team, will join KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc.’s senior leadership in the new job, the company said Wednesday in a statement. She will oversee investment and portfolio management for the fund.

“We believe we are entering a once-a-decade real estate investing environment with the debt capital markets pullback creating attractive new investment opportunities for KREST,” Billy Butcher, KREST’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “The addition of Julia to the team positions KREST ideally to take advantage of these opportunities to continue to deliver exceptional performance for our investors.”

US commercial real estate faces rising challenges as borrowing costs soar, property values fall and banks tighten lending, presenting potential opportunities for non-bank firms such as KKR with pools of capital and long-term investment horizons.

Private equity firms including KKR and Blackstone Inc. built up massive real estate investment trusts that have attracted money from wealthy individuals. But last year’s market volatility prompted an increasing number of shareholders to seek to pull money from those trusts.

KREST has limited redemptions to 5% a quarter for the last two quarters, but demand for withdrawals has been easing, according to Butcher.

“The trend has been improving,” Butcher said, adding that clients who requested full redemptions the last two quarters would have received in total more than 90% of their capital back. The fund has also been getting net inflows the past two quarters, he said.

Now, KREST’s Butler said there are “significant” opportunities for private real estate investors with a longer-term outlook. Asset selection is “key,” she said.

“For private real estate in general, there’s opportunity right now to be investing in credit and making attractive double-digit returns, which you historically couldn’t make,” Butler said in an interview.

