(Bloomberg) -- Hitachi Ltd. is selling its 40% holding in Hitachi Transport System Ltd. to KKR & Co., which is planning a tender offer to take the logistics company private, the conglomerate said.

KKR is offering 8,913 yen ($68.52) a share for Hitachi Transport, the private equity investor said in a statement Thursday. The offer, which will start by late September 2022, is a 166% premium to Hitachi Transport’s 12-month average closing price through yesterday, KKR said.

Hitachi intends to re-invest and own around 10% in Hitachi Transport after KKR’s acquisition and the unit’s delisting, according to the statement. In total, KKR is investing about 700 billion yen, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Once a sprawling conglomerate and the country’s biggest loss-maker, Hitachi has been divesting assets to focus on its core businesses of power grids, nuclear energy, automotive parts, train infrastructure and industrial products, linking many of them with its own software. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. are all targeted for sale, or are in the process already.

A purchase of Hitachi Transport stake will mark another significant deal for KKR in the region. The U.S. private equity firm last week led a consortium in offering to acquire Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd. for about $15 billion, which could be KKR’s biggest ever buyout in Asia Pacific.

KKR beat out rivals including Blackstone Inc., Bain Capital and Baring Private Equity Asia in the process, the people said.

