KKR to Buy Stake in Sempra Infrastructure Unit for $3.37 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Sempra Energy’s infrastructure unit for $3.37 billion.

This deal values Sempra Infrastructure Partners at about $25.2 billion, including expected asset-related debt, Sempra said Monday in a statement.

Sempra said the move is one of a series of transactions designed to simplify its non-utility bushinesses, which include Sempra LNG and Mexico’s IEnova.

