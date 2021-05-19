(Bloomberg) --

KKR & Co. agreed to buy John Laing Group Plc for about 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), tapping into an infrastructure portfolio with potential for further growth.

The U.S. private-equity giant will pay 403 pence for each share of John Laing, according to a statement Wednesday. The offer represents a 27% premium over the London-based target’s share price before the talks were disclosed on May 6.

Infrastructure investor Equitix to jointly own John Laing’s existing asset portfolio. KKR plans to sell it a 50% stake in John Laing once the acquisition is completed.

John Laing actively invests in and manages transportation, social and environmental infrastructure projects, according to its website. Its management will stay in place and benefit from the buyout firm’s access to capital.

KKR said John Laing offers an attractive pipeline of future projects and a platform it can use to build out its core infrastructure strategy.

John Laing started as a building company based in northwest England. The 173-year-old group sold off its construction division in 2001 and since then has focused solely on infrastructure assets for government entities.

It’s been awarded business under public-private partnership programs in the U.K., Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.