(Bloomberg) -- Klarna is setting up a new British holding company, kicking off preparatory work for an eventual stock exchange listing.

The buy-now-pay-later firm has initiated a process for a legal entity restructuring to set up the holding company, which requires shareholder approval and is “an important early step on a journey towards an eventual IPO,” a spoksesperon said in an e-mailed statement.

Setting up the holding company is an administrative change that has been in the works for more than 12 months and “does not affect anyone’s roles, nor Klarna’s Swedish operations,” they added.

Klarna Holding will be followed by Sweden’s financial regulator and will continue to hold a Swedish banking license. The entity would be registered in the UK, the spokesperson said.

Klarna could be ready for an initial public offering within months depending on market conditions at a valuation of more than $15 billion, Sky News reported earlier. The company has not confirmed where it will list its shares.

