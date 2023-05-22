(Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB is reorganizing its UK leadership after country head Alex Marsh stepped down from the Swedish consumer credit firm, citing personal reasons.

Marsh said in a LinkedIn post he was leaving Klarna after “an amazing rollercoaster journey” lasting almost five years. He said a recent family death had “underlined the importance of prioritizing what matters most — our family and loved ones.”

Since Marsh joined the UK team in 2018, Klarna has grown from 1.5 million customers in the country to over 18 million, he said. Klarna, once Europe’s most valuable startup, offers buy now, pay later credit for about 150 million shoppers globally looking to spread the cost of online purchases.

The firm has not announced a direct replacement for Marsh and is reassigning his responsibilities, according to a spokesperson. Analytics director Abby Vickers has taken over Marsh’s regulatory role as Klarna branch senior manager.

His departure comes at a crucial time for the BNPL sector in the UK, as lawmakers consult on long-awaited plans to regulate the industry.

